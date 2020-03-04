Pediatric Hospitalist: How can they help during flu season?

Mindy Boehm, MD, Pediatric Hospitalist at Ogden Regional Medical Center joined Good Things Utah to talk about the sicknesses going around this winter that could be affecting your children.

It’s cold and flu season in northern Utah, and hospitals are seeing a lot of illnesses in children. Are you seeing a lot of flu in children in our area?

Flu symptoms tend to come on rapidly and your child will look and feel sicker. Fever is a good indication of flu in anyone, but especially children. A child’s fever might be as high as 103°F to 105°F. They may also complain of body and headaches, which may be severe. Sore throat and a cough that gets worse. Doctors also look for tiredness, runny or stuffy nose.

Telling the difference between a cold and flu can be tricky so MountainStar Healthcare advises that you consult with or have your child see their pediatrician to be sure. Children with colds usually have the energy to play and keep up their daily routines. Children with the flu are usually in bed.

Can you help to prevent your child from getting the flu? It can be pretty hard since most children are so active and not great at handwashing. Since kids often touch their mouths and faces, you should make sure your kids’ hands are washed with soap and water to remove germs before eating, after using the bathroom, and when they come inside from playing. Hand sanitizer can be used for times it’s not possible to wash. And absolutely was your own hands too. Also, make sure they get plenty of sleep, eat a well-balanced diet, and, to the best extent that they are able to, avoid germ sharing. Teach your children to cover their nose and mouth with tissues when they sneeze or cough, or to cough into their upper sleeve or elbow.

Mindy Boehm, a Pediatric Hospitalist is someone who might take care of your child if you bring them to a hospital for treatment. But what exactly is a Pediatric Hospitalist?

A Pediatric Hospitalist is someone who cares for our pediatric patients 24/7 to ensure comfort, consistency of high-quality care and routines in the child’s favor while they are staying in the hospital. We are the “doctor” while your child is here. “As hospitalists, we are often more available to visit and care for your child since we are housed in the hospital instead of in another office, sometimes miles away,” says Mindy.

For more information visit ogdenregional.com or call 801-479-2468.

This story contains sponsored content.