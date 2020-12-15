Pecan Pie Squares

Lindy Davies was back whipping up Pecan Pie Squares! Try out this awesome recipe and check her out on IG @lindy_davies

Crust:

1 1/2 cups of flour

3 Tbs. sugar

6 Tbs. butter

1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

Grease bottom of a 9×13 jelly roll pan.

In a large bowl beat all ingredients until crumbly (mixture will be dry)

Press into pan & bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

While crust is baking make the Filling.

Filling:

3/4 cup of Karo corn syrup

3/4 cup of sugar

2 eggs

2 Tbs. butter

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans

Directions:

Stir eggs, corn syrup, sugar, butter & vanilla until blended.  

Mix in pecans & spread evenly over hot crust.

Bake an additional 25 minutes at 350.  Let cool.

Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

