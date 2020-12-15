Lindy Davies was back whipping up Pecan Pie Squares! Try out this awesome recipe and check her out on IG @lindy_davies
Crust:
1 1/2 cups of flour
3 Tbs. sugar
6 Tbs. butter
1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
Grease bottom of a 9×13 jelly roll pan.
In a large bowl beat all ingredients until crumbly (mixture will be dry)
Press into pan & bake at 350 for 20 minutes.
While crust is baking make the Filling.
Filling:
3/4 cup of Karo corn syrup
3/4 cup of sugar
2 eggs
2 Tbs. butter
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 cups of chopped pecans
Directions:
Stir eggs, corn syrup, sugar, butter & vanilla until blended.
Mix in pecans & spread evenly over hot crust.
Bake an additional 25 minutes at 350. Let cool.
Enjoy!