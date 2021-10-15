Pear Tree Llamas is a Midway gem

Cathleen White tells us she started Pear Tree Llamas to raise pack animals, and venture into the fiber business. Llamas are incredibly versatile, they can pull a pony cart, they are great sheepherders, and have even been used as golf cart cart caddies!

We meet the most outgoing Llama on the farm, and we can’t believe all there is to learn! The products Caty shows us made of Llama fiber are hair, not wool. Similar to human hair, but finer. You can do anything with the fiber that you do with sheep wool! Knit, crochet, weaving, you name it.

The rugs we see made from the fiber are gorgeous, and can you believe they’re all natural colors?

You can find Cathleen at various shows and events, keep up with her schedule online, and make a purchase in person or online! https://peartreellamas.com/