Pear Tree Llamas is a Midway gem

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

Cathleen White tells us she started Pear Tree Llamas to raise pack animals, and venture into the fiber business. Llamas are incredibly versatile, they can pull a pony cart, they are great sheepherders, and have even been used as golf cart cart caddies!

We meet the most outgoing Llama on the farm, and we can’t believe all there is to learn! The products Caty shows us made of Llama fiber are hair, not wool. Similar to human hair, but finer. You can do anything with the fiber that you do with sheep wool! Knit, crochet, weaving, you name it.

The rugs we see made from the fiber are gorgeous, and can you believe they’re all natural colors?

You can find Cathleen at various shows and events, keep up with her schedule online, and make a purchase in person or online! https://peartreellamas.com/

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

feedingamerica

GTU Sponsors