Fresh peaches to a sophisticated streusel cake this is a perfect summer dessert to bring to your next event. Charlotte Hancey of Charlotte Shares came by to show us how to make a tasty Peaches and Cream Streusel Cake.
Peaches and Cream Streusel Cake
Cake Ingredients:
-½ cup butter softened
-1 cup granulated sugar
-1 egg
-1 tsp vanilla
-1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
-2 tsp baking powder
-¾ tsp salt
-½ cup buttermilk
Cream Layer Ingredients:
-8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
-1 egg
-¼ cup granulated sugar
-½ teaspoon vanilla
Streusel Ingredients:
-1 cup all-purpose flour
-2/3 cup brown sugar
-2 tsp ground cinnamon
-½ cup butter, slightly softened and cubed
