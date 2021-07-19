Peaches and Cream Streusel Cake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Everyone over the age of 2 should wear a face mask inside schools - regardless of vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended.

The group said it's because "a significant portion" of the student population is not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, in new guidance that came out on Monday. It would also be difficult for schools to track the vaccination status when they have different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated students, AAP added.