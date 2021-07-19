Peaches and Cream Streusel Cake

Fresh peaches to a sophisticated streusel cake this is a perfect summer dessert to bring to your next event. Charlotte Hancey of Charlotte Shares came by to show us how to make a tasty Peaches and Cream Streusel Cake.

Cake Ingredients:
-½ cup butter softened
-1 cup granulated sugar
-1 egg
-1 tsp vanilla
-1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
-2 tsp baking powder
-¾ tsp salt
-½ cup buttermilk

Cream Layer Ingredients:
-8 oz cream cheese, room temperature
-1 egg
-¼ cup granulated sugar
-½ teaspoon vanilla

Streusel Ingredients:
-1 cup all-purpose flour
-2/3 cup brown sugar
-2 tsp ground cinnamon
-½ cup butter, slightly softened and cubed

