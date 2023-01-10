SALT LAKE CITY, UT – If you are looking for that extra spice to help your meals pop then we have got the perfect company for you. Sha Sanchez is here to tell us about her shop Palate Gourmet, a woman and veteran owned shop full of southern spices, sauces, and other cooking essentials. Her company started because she wanted to bring her childhood spices straight your kitchen to make your meals just that much better. Her first store front was started locally in Ogden, Ut but there is a new store front in Farmington, UT. For more about her shop check out her social media and website. While she was here, she made her Peach Thyme French Toast. It is an easy recipe perfect for a quick breakfast turned gourmet.

Peach Thyme French Toast

Ingredients:

Peach Thyme Topping

1 1/2 cups Frozen Peaches

½ Cup of PG Peach Cobbler Sugar

½ Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme

4 Tbsp freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

French Toast

1 cup Italian Sweet Cream or Vanilla Creamer

six large eggs

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

3 tsp Peach Cobbler Spiced Sugar

Salt to taste (optional)

6-9 thick slices of bread (Texas Toast or Brioche)

1-2 Tbsp unsalted butter per batch for cooking

Directions

Peach Thyme Topping

1. Add peaches, reg sugar, Peach Cobbler sugar, Thyme, lemon juice, and butter to a sauce pot.

2. Place the sauce pot on the stove at medium heat

3. Let the mixture cook for approximately 15 min, until the peaches are fork tender and the sugars create a thick syrup-like consistency

4. Reduce heat to a low simmer until ready to top French toast

French Toast

1. Whisk together eggs, creamer, Peach Cobbler Spiced Sugar, and salt in a large shallow bowl

2. Lightly butter a large skillet over medium-high heat

3. Place bread slices in egg mixture, making sure to soak both sides

4. Place-soaked bread slices in the hot skillet

5. Cook each side for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown

6. Plate French toast by lightly dusting it with powdered sugar, top with Peach Thyme topping, and garnish with whipped cream and a fresh sprig of Thyme!

7. Please Your Palate!

Get 10% off until February with code: GTU0110

Website: https://shoppalategourmet.com

Instagram: @thepalategourmet