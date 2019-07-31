Peach Tart with Almond Cream

Peaches are in season, so it’s the perfect time for this peach tart and almond cream recipe! Foodie and blogger Sarah Warner shows us the most savory recipe to take advantage of this peach season. She also gives us the inside scoop on how to find the best peaches, what kind of crust you should use and what exactly is almond cream.
Ingredients:
- 4 large ripe freestone peaches
- 2/3 cup blanched almonds
- 2 Tbs flour
- 8 Tbs unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup plus 3 Tbs sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 tsp almond extract
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg Sliced almonds
Crust Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 8 Tbs cold unsalted Butter, cut into pieces
- 1 egg yolk
- 3 + Tbs ice water
Direction:
- For the crust, sift the flour and salt into a bowl.
- Add the butter and cut in with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. With a fork, stir in the egg yolk and just enough water to bind the dough. Gather into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough. Transfer to a 10-inch tart pan. Trim the edge, prick the bottom and refrigerate.
- Grind the almonds finely with the flour in a food processor, blender or nut grinder. With an electric mixer, cream the butter and 1/2 cup of the sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the egg and yolk. Stir in the almonds and vanilla and almond extract.
- Peel and halve the peaches and remove the stones. Cut crosswise in the thin slices and arrange on top of the almond cream like the spokes of a wheel; keep the slices of each peach half together. Fan out by pressing down gently at a slight angle. Sprinkle with nutmeg.
- On the bottom rack, bake until the pastry begins to brown, 10-15 minutes. At this point Lower the heat to 350 and sprinkle with remaining 3 Tbs sugar and sliced almonds; continue baking until the cream sets, about 15 minutes more. And then ENJOY!!!
For more delicious recipes check out Sarah on Instagram @Sarahmakesit and on her website at sarahmakesit.com.