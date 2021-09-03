 Peach Panna Cotta

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – PROVO, UT) K-A-U- "F as in Frank" – U-S-I. Michelle Kaufusi laughed and told me that is how she taught her five children to tell people how to spell their last name.

Michelle and her husband former NFL player and U of U and BYU Coach, Steve Kaufusi, have two daughters, three sons, two grandsons and coming soon a new granddaughter. All three of her sons play football.