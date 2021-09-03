To give us a little taste of what to expect at Peach Days next week, Alissa Nielson with Black Tie Desserts came by to show us how to make Peach Panna Cotta. Here’s the recipe below!
Peach Panna Cotta
Ingredients
-1 envelope unflavored gelatin (about 1 tablespoon)
-2 tablespoons cold water
-2 cups heavy cream
-1 cup half and half
-1/3 cup sugar
-1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
-3 medium peaches sliced
-3 tablespoons honey
-1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
- In a very small saucepan sprinkle gelatin over water and let stand about 1 minute to soften. Heat gelatin mixture over low heat until gelatin is dissolved and remove pan from heat.
- In a large saucepan bring cream, half and half, and sugar just to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring. Remove pan from heat and stir in gelatin mixture and vanilla. Divide cream mixture among eight ½-cup ramekins and cool to room temperature. Chill ramekins, covered, at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Dip ramekins, 1 at a time, into a bowl of hot water 3 seconds. Run a thin knife around edge of each ramekin and invert ramekin onto center of a small plate.
- In a medium mixing bowl, toss the sliced peaches with the honey and vanilla. Layer the peaches on top of panna cotta and drizzle with the remaining juices.
