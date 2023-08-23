Shop Harmons Neighborhood Grocer for all your fresh ingredients for these recipes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Wrap up your summer break in delicious style with a yummy backyard BBQ and be sure to have Harmons’ Peach Lemonade and Hatch Green Chile Cheeseburgers on the menu! Recipes provided by Chef Tyler Crook.

Fresh Peach Lemonade

Ingredients:

For syrup:

· 5 large peaches peeled and chopped

· 2 cups water

· ½ cup sugar

For Lemonade:

· 1/3 cup lemon juice

· 3 cups water

· Peach slices for garnish

· Mint sprigs for garnish

· Ice

Directions:

1. For the syrup: combine the chopped peaches, ½ cup of sugar and 2 cups water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce to a simmer for about 10 minutes. (We are looking for peaches to start becoming very soft.)

3. Remove it from the heat and allow it to cool to room temperature. Strain through a fine mesh sieve. Reserve

4. In a large pitcher, combine the peach syrup, lemon juice and 3 cups of water. Stir and adjust for flavor. Serve over ice garnished with slice of fresh peach and mint sprig.

Santa Fe Style Green Chile Cheeseburger

Serves 4

Ingredients:

· 4 patties Harmon’s freshly made Bob’s burger patties

· 1 package (4 buns) Harmon’s freshly made jalapeno cheddar burger buns

· Salt and freshly crack black pepper, to taste

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

· 1 tablespoon high heat cooking oil

· 4 freshly roasted green chiles, diced

· 4 slices aged Swiss

· 4 slices white American cheese

· 1 large tomato, sliced (optional)

· Green leaf lettuce (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375F

2. Heat a heavy bottom cast iron pan over medium heat, spread butter on each side of the buns. Toast buns until golden brown. Set it aside.

3. Wipe out pan and return to medium high heat. Glaze the bottom of the pan with high heat oil.

4. Season both sides of burger patties with salt and pepper. Press down firmly in pan to ensure complete contact. Cook for about 4 minutes or until a deep golden brown. Flip and continue cooking until just about cooked through. (~150F)

5. Top with as much roasted green Chile as desired and cover with both types of cheese.

6. Finish cooking in the oven until the cheese is melted and the burger is cooked to your desired doneness.

7. Serve on toasted bun with optional lettuce and tomatoes. Enjoy!

