Peach Crack Bars

Shae Memmott came by our set today to introduce us to a delicious peach recipe. Perfect for the end of summer!

For the crust:

-25 Golden Oreos

-25 Vanilla Wafer Cookies

-1 stick salted butter, melted

-1/4 tsp salt

For the whipped cream frosting:

-8 oz package cream cheese, softened

-1 cup powdered sugar

-1 cup heavy whipping cream

-1/4 cup sugar

For the peach topping:

-6 cups fresh chopped peaches

-1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

-1 tbsp corn starch

-1/2 cup sugar

-1/2 tsp vanilla extract

-1 tsp almond extract

For the crust:

  1. Using a food processor, crush Golden Oreos and Vanilla Wafers into small crumbs, leaving a few large chunks throughout. Alternatively crush cookies in a gallon size Ziploc bag with a rolling pin.
  2. Combine crushed cookies, melted butter and salt until the cookies are fully coated in butter.
  3. Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and then firmly press the cookie crumbs into the bottom of the pan.
  4. Transfer the pan to the freezer to harden while you make the remaining components.

For the frosting:

  1. Whip the heavy cream and the sugar in a large mixing bowl until stiff peaks form. Remove the whipped cream to a different small bowl.
  2. Using the same large bowl you made the whipped cream in, add softened cream cheese and powdered sugar, mix on medium speed for 2 minutes being sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Mix until smooth.
  3. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until everything is nice and smooth.

For the peach topping:

  1. In a medium-sized saucepan add all topping ingredients except for the fresh peaches and stir until smooth.
  2. Bring to a boil and boil for 30 seconds while stirring constantly.
  3. Remove from the heat and pour the glaze into an airtight container and put it in the fridge to cool for 30 minutes or so.
  4. Once the glaze is cool, pour it all over the fresh peaches and stir to combine.

Assembly:

  1. Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the whipped cream frosting evenly over the top of the crust.
  2. Pour the glazed peaches all over the top of the frosting and spread them out evenly.
  3. Cut into squares and serve immediately. Keep in mind, these bars are not perfectly set and sometimes won’t completely stay together but they are delicious nonetheless.
  4. Store leftovers in the refrigerator, covered for up to 3 days.

For more recipes and tips, follow Memmott on IG.

