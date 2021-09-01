Shae Memmott came by our set today to introduce us to a delicious peach recipe. Perfect for the end of summer!
Peach Crack Bars
For the crust:
-25 Golden Oreos
-25 Vanilla Wafer Cookies
-1 stick salted butter, melted
-1/4 tsp salt
For the whipped cream frosting:
-8 oz package cream cheese, softened
-1 cup powdered sugar
-1 cup heavy whipping cream
-1/4 cup sugar
For the peach topping:
-6 cups fresh chopped peaches
-1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate
-1 tbsp corn starch
-1/2 cup sugar
-1/2 tsp vanilla extract
-1 tsp almond extract
For the crust:
- Using a food processor, crush Golden Oreos and Vanilla Wafers into small crumbs, leaving a few large chunks throughout. Alternatively crush cookies in a gallon size Ziploc bag with a rolling pin.
- Combine crushed cookies, melted butter and salt until the cookies are fully coated in butter.
- Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and then firmly press the cookie crumbs into the bottom of the pan.
- Transfer the pan to the freezer to harden while you make the remaining components.
For the frosting:
- Whip the heavy cream and the sugar in a large mixing bowl until stiff peaks form. Remove the whipped cream to a different small bowl.
- Using the same large bowl you made the whipped cream in, add softened cream cheese and powdered sugar, mix on medium speed for 2 minutes being sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Mix until smooth.
- Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until everything is nice and smooth.
For the peach topping:
- In a medium-sized saucepan add all topping ingredients except for the fresh peaches and stir until smooth.
- Bring to a boil and boil for 30 seconds while stirring constantly.
- Remove from the heat and pour the glaze into an airtight container and put it in the fridge to cool for 30 minutes or so.
- Once the glaze is cool, pour it all over the fresh peaches and stir to combine.
Assembly:
- Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the whipped cream frosting evenly over the top of the crust.
- Pour the glazed peaches all over the top of the frosting and spread them out evenly.
- Cut into squares and serve immediately. Keep in mind, these bars are not perfectly set and sometimes won’t completely stay together but they are delicious nonetheless.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator, covered for up to 3 days.
For more recipes and tips, follow Memmott on IG.