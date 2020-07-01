Peach Caprese with Jenn Martello

Chef Jenn Martello was in our kitchen today, whipping up Peach Caprese with Lemon Basil Pesto! This is a perfect summer dish, and the majority of the ingredients can be purchased at local farmers markets, and roadside stands. Jenn switched up the traditional pesto ingredients by subbing out the olive oil with avocado oil for a lighter taste, and completely omitted the garlic to compliment the summer peaches! The Lemon basil pesto is also delicious over pasta and grilled chicken.

Peach Caprese with Lemon Basil Pesto

Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 Peaches: Large, ripe, and sliced.

8 oz of Fresh mozzarella, sliced into rounds

3 cups of Fresh basil, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup Pine nuts, shelled

1 tbsp Lemon juice, fresh

2 tsp Lemon zest

1/2 Cup avacado oil

1/2 Parmesan, grated

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Place basil, pine nuts, lemon juice and lemon zest in a food processor pulse until chopped.

2. Slowly add avocado oil to the food processor on the low setting to emulsify the pesto.

3. Add parmesan and pulse a few times to incorporate.

4. Layer peach slices, basil leaves and fresh mozzarella on a platter, drizzle with pesto.

5. Serve with crostinis or as a stand alone salad.

Jenn is looking forward to resuming cooking for you in your home, once it’s safe to do so! Keep tabs on this private chef specializing in home plated dinners and in home cooking classes on Instagram @chefjennmartello and online at www.chefjennmartello.com