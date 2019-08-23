Things are feeling peachy in the kitchen. Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons stopped by to show us how to make brioche bread pudding.

Peach Brioche Bread Pudding

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided

1/2 Tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp almond extract

1 loaf brioche (about 4 cups) cut into ½” cubes

3 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 ¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

¼ tsp salt

1 cup sugar

12 egg yolks

5 firm peaches, halved, cored, cut into 2” chunks

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup raspberries

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°.

In a small saucepan over low heat, melt ¼ cup (½ stick) butter and add vanilla bean paste and almond extract.

In a large bowl, add the brioche. Pour the vanilla butter over the brioche and toss to combine. Spread the brioche onto a rimmed baking sheet and toast until golden and crisp, 15-20 minutes. Set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cinnamon stick, star anise, and salt. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the sugar, whisking until completely dissolved. Whisk the yolks into a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk 1 cup of the hot cream into the yolks. Return the mixture to the saucepan with the remainder of the cream mixture. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the remaining ¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter. Add the peaches and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the almonds.

Transfer the toasted bread into a 9×13” baking dish. Add the brioche and fruit. Pour the custard over the top. Dot with raspberries. Place the baking dish in a roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan halfway up the sides with water and bake until the custard sets, 35-45 minutes. Serve warm.

