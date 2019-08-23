Newsfore Opt-In Form

Peach brioche bread pudding

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Things are feeling peachy in the kitchen. Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons stopped by to show us how to make brioche bread pudding.

Peach Brioche Bread Pudding

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided

1/2 Tbsp vanilla bean paste

1 tsp almond extract

1 loaf brioche (about 4 cups) cut into ½” cubes

3 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 ¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

1 cinnamon stick

1 star anise

¼ tsp salt

1 cup sugar

12 egg yolks

5 firm peaches, halved, cored, cut into 2” chunks

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup raspberries

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°.

In a small saucepan over low heat, melt ¼ cup (½ stick) butter and add vanilla bean paste and almond extract.

In a large bowl, add the brioche. Pour the vanilla butter over the brioche and toss to combine. Spread the brioche onto a rimmed baking sheet and toast until golden and crisp, 15-20 minutes. Set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cinnamon stick, star anise, and salt. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the sugar, whisking until completely dissolved. Whisk the yolks into a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk 1 cup of the hot cream into the yolks. Return the mixture to the saucepan with the remainder of the cream mixture. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the remaining ¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter. Add the peaches and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the almonds.

Transfer the toasted bread into a 9×13” baking dish. Add the brioche and fruit. Pour the custard over the top. Dot with raspberries. Place the baking dish in a roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan halfway up the sides with water and bake until the custard sets, 35-45 minutes. Serve warm.

For more information, or to find the Harmons Grocery near you, visit www.harmonsgrocery.com.

This segment includes sponsored content.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS