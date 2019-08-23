Things are feeling peachy in the kitchen. Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons stopped by to show us how to make brioche bread pudding.
Peach Brioche Bread Pudding
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, divided
1/2 Tbsp vanilla bean paste
1 tsp almond extract
1 loaf brioche (about 4 cups) cut into ½” cubes
3 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
1 ¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp freshly ground nutmeg
1 cinnamon stick
1 star anise
¼ tsp salt
1 cup sugar
12 egg yolks
5 firm peaches, halved, cored, cut into 2” chunks
½ cup sliced almonds
½ cup raspberries
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°.
In a small saucepan over low heat, melt ¼ cup (½ stick) butter and add vanilla bean paste and almond extract.
In a large bowl, add the brioche. Pour the vanilla butter over the brioche and toss to combine. Spread the brioche onto a rimmed baking sheet and toast until golden and crisp, 15-20 minutes. Set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 325°.
In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the cream, milk, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cinnamon stick, star anise, and salt. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add the sugar, whisking until completely dissolved. Whisk the yolks into a large bowl to blend. Gradually whisk 1 cup of the hot cream into the yolks. Return the mixture to the saucepan with the remainder of the cream mixture. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.
In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the remaining ¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) butter. Add the peaches and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the almonds.
Transfer the toasted bread into a 9×13” baking dish. Add the brioche and fruit. Pour the custard over the top. Dot with raspberries. Place the baking dish in a roasting pan. Fill the roasting pan halfway up the sides with water and bake until the custard sets, 35-45 minutes. Serve warm.
