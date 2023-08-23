SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Eating healthy does not mean giving up on sweet treats. Aida Woodward is a plant based chef, and joined us in the studio to share a healthy and delicious peach crisp dessert with blueberries. It has no sugar, but you would never know.

PEACH BLUEBERRY CRISP

8 large fresh peaches, peeled and sliced (or 8 cups frozen peaches)

1/2 cup Frozen Blueberries

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. real maple syrup (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Add sliced peaches to a large bowl and sprinkle with cinnamon, adding additional cinnamon if you like. Place the peaches in a glass baking pan and top with the blueberries. Drizzle the (optional) maple syrup over the fruit. Add the topping.

Topping:

1 cup oats

10 Medjool dates, pitted

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions:

In a food processor, add pitted dates, oats and the 1 tsp. cinnamon. Process until dates are broken down into less than the size of a pea. Spoon the topping over the peaches and cover with foil. Bake 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 15 minutes. Allow to sit for ten minutes and serve warm with Ice Scream.

For more recipes from Aida, purchase her book on Amazon titled, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It.