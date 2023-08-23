SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Eating healthy does not mean giving up on sweet treats. Aida Woodward is a plant based chef, and joined us in the studio to share a healthy and delicious peach crisp dessert with blueberries. It has no sugar, but you would never know.
PEACH BLUEBERRY CRISP
- 8 large fresh peaches, peeled and sliced (or 8 cups frozen peaches)
- 1/2 cup Frozen Blueberries
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. real maple syrup (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Add sliced peaches to a large bowl and sprinkle with cinnamon, adding additional cinnamon if you like.
- Place the peaches in a glass baking pan and top with the blueberries.
- Drizzle the (optional) maple syrup over the fruit. Add the topping.
Topping:
- 1 cup oats
- 10 Medjool dates, pitted
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions:
- In a food processor, add pitted dates, oats and the 1 tsp. cinnamon.
- Process until dates are broken down into less than the size of a pea.
- Spoon the topping over the peaches and cover with foil.
- Bake 45 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake another 15 minutes.
- Allow to sit for ten minutes and serve warm with Ice Scream.
For more recipes from Aida, purchase her book on Amazon titled, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It.