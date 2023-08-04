Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Peach season is approaching and Lisa Corrigan from Delish Dime joined us in the GTU kitchen to share a new recipe using peaches in a delicious salad.

Ingredients

  • Arugula
  • Peaches, sliced
  • Avocado, sliced
  • Cucumber, sliced
  • Pistachios
  • Goat cheese crumbles
  • 2 TBS olive oil
  • 1TBS fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 TBS apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 TBS Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 TBS honey

Directions

1. In a large salad bowl, add the arugula, peach, avocado, cucumber, pistachios, and goat cheese.

2. Stir all the dressing ingredients together, drizzle it over your salad!