Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Peach season is approaching and Lisa Corrigan from Delish Dime joined us in the GTU kitchen to share a new recipe using peaches in a delicious salad.
Ingredients
- Arugula
- Peaches, sliced
- Avocado, sliced
- Cucumber, sliced
- Pistachios
- Goat cheese crumbles
- 2 TBS olive oil
- 1TBS fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 TBS apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 TBS Dijon mustard
- 1/2 TBS honey
Directions
1. In a large salad bowl, add the arugula, peach, avocado, cucumber, pistachios, and goat cheese.
2. Stir all the dressing ingredients together, drizzle it over your salad!