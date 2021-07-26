Peach and Ricotta Salad

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Peaches are in season! The sweetness of the peaches pairs well with the peppery Arugula and creamy ricotta. This recipe is a simple salad that can be whipped up at a moment’s notice that will surely impress your guests. Jenn Martello came by to show how to make a Peach and Ricotta Salad. 

Peach and Ricotta Salad 

Ingredients:
-1 cup Greek Yogurt
-1/2 cup Basil, packed
-2 Tbsp Honey
-2 Tbsp White wine vinegar
-1 tsp Kosher salt
-4 cups Arugula and spinach mix
-2 Peaches, large cut into wedges
-1/3 cup Ricotta cheese

Directions:
1.In a blender combine Greek Yogurt, Basil, honey, white wine vinegar, and salt. Blend until creamy and set aside.
2.On a large platter lay a bed of the arugula/spinach mix, place wedges of peach on top of the mixture, and use a small spoon to make grape-sized dollops across the salad. Drizzle with the desired amount of dressing.
3.Enjoy!

Find Jenn online and IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story