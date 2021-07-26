Peaches are in season! The sweetness of the peaches pairs well with the peppery Arugula and creamy ricotta. This recipe is a simple salad that can be whipped up at a moment’s notice that will surely impress your guests. Jenn Martello came by to show how to make a Peach and Ricotta Salad.

Peach and Ricotta Salad

Ingredients:

-1 cup Greek Yogurt

-1/2 cup Basil, packed

-2 Tbsp Honey

-2 Tbsp White wine vinegar

-1 tsp Kosher salt

-4 cups Arugula and spinach mix

-2 Peaches, large cut into wedges

-1/3 cup Ricotta cheese

Directions:

1.In a blender combine Greek Yogurt, Basil, honey, white wine vinegar, and salt. Blend until creamy and set aside.

2.On a large platter lay a bed of the arugula/spinach mix, place wedges of peach on top of the mixture, and use a small spoon to make grape-sized dollops across the salad. Drizzle with the desired amount of dressing.

3.Enjoy!

