Peaches are in season! The sweetness of the peaches pairs well with the peppery Arugula and creamy ricotta. This recipe is a simple salad that can be whipped up at a moment’s notice that will surely impress your guests. Jenn Martello came by to show how to make a Peach and Ricotta Salad.
Peach and Ricotta Salad
Ingredients:
-1 cup Greek Yogurt
-1/2 cup Basil, packed
-2 Tbsp Honey
-2 Tbsp White wine vinegar
-1 tsp Kosher salt
-4 cups Arugula and spinach mix
-2 Peaches, large cut into wedges
-1/3 cup Ricotta cheese
Directions:
1.In a blender combine Greek Yogurt, Basil, honey, white wine vinegar, and salt. Blend until creamy and set aside.
2.On a large platter lay a bed of the arugula/spinach mix, place wedges of peach on top of the mixture, and use a small spoon to make grape-sized dollops across the salad. Drizzle with the desired amount of dressing.
3.Enjoy!