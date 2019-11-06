Peaceful parenting ideas

Katie Nelson shared some unique ideas that can help strengthen your relationship with your family. The first thing she talks about is making first interactions after school or work a positive interaction. Instead of the first thing being a command or a flurry of questions, make it something positive that will keep the peace and positivity going.

She also has her PR jar, which stands for three things: positive rocks, positive reinforcement, and personal reminder. It’s a jar of rocks, typically white, that is a personal reminder of all the good things that are going on in your life. You can put it on the dining room table or in the living room and it will be a constant mood lifter for you and the family.

Katie had another visual reminder that can help you create fun memories with the kids. Every time your kids do something good or a chore without being asked they get a wooden chip to put in their jar. She believes that kids don’t need another “thing”, so instead of getting a prize when they fill their jar up with 20 chips, they get to choose how they want to make a fun memory. This is great for kids because it not only rewards the one kid, but it rewards all of them because they all get to partake in the activity.

Katie always has good tips and ideas, if you want to learn more you can visit her website leadguidewalkbeside.com.