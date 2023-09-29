PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is in theaters this weekend. With a PG rating, this Paramount movie runs 92 minutes. Val didn’t catch this one, but Deena did and said her 2 year old gave it two thumbs up.

Flora And Son is rated r, on Apple TV+. Val tells us the ending wrapped up a little too neatly, which felt jarring from the grit of the rest of the storytelling. A C+ grade.

The Re-Education of Molly Singer is in theaters, and on demand. Rated R, if you’re a fan of the 80’s John Hughes flicks, you’ll probably like this one. Val gives this Lionsgate a B grade.

The Creator opens in theaters. 20th Century Fox and a PG-13 rating, Val says this one is a B+. Gareth Edward’s, the director, used the Sony FX3, proving that it is not the camera that makes the storyteller, and you don’t need a million-dollar camera to make an amazing film.

