- On Good Things Utah this morning – Now we know! Paul Rudd is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021. The “Ant-Man” star and his impressive genes were awarded the prestigious title. The actor’s charming magazine cover was unveiled on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a “sexiness adjudicator” before finally announcing Rudd’s new title. The 52-year-old actor is consistently one of Hollywood’s funniest and friendliest leading men who periodically trends whenever the internet rediscovers his ability to never age. His Sexiest Man Alive win follows fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan who received the honor last year. In his cover story interview with People, Rudd joked he is “going to lean into” his coveted new title. “I’m going to own this,” he said.
- Plus, Lady Gaga shut down the red carpet at the “House of Gucci” premiere in London Tuesday. The leading lady looked stunning in a flowy, pleated purple dress with exaggerated sleeves. At one point, she struck a grand pose with her hand in the air, mirroring a superhero. She’s wearing Gucci, of course. Always taking advantage of a show stopping moment, Gaga later tossed the dress’s fabric in the air and it billowed around her like a cape.
- And of the 15 largest metropolitan areas in the US, Seattle is apparently the most stressed out. The city has the highest percentage of adult residents who reported feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge” for at least several days in the last two weeks, The Seattle Times reported, citing data from the Census Bureau. According to the newspaper, the data comes from a survey conducted by the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11. The survey — which is conducted approximately every two weeks — includes data for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as the 15 largest metropolitan areas.
now is your chance to see the upcoming Clifford The Big Red Dog movie for free!
- At the end of the show – If you were one of those kids who scraped the icing off of your cinnamon buns but have been unsure how to translate that behavior into adulthood, there’s a product made just for you. Cinnabon, reigning champion of cinnamon buns, now sells pints of the cream cheese frosting that makes its baked treats so irresistible. Not only is Cinnabon giving us access to pints of frosting, but the company is also providing recipes to make new creations beyond cinnamon buns. We dive into this sweet topic and much more this morning on GTU.