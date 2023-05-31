Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Paul Draper joined GTU this morning to show us a little magic. Since his appearance on our birthday show, he has been performing all around the country! We were so excited to have him back in the studio to help us kick off summer. Check out the segment above to see Draper’s famous color card trick. To book your event, visit PaulDraper.com.