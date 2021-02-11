Patrick the pointer/labrador mix needs a home

Listen up pet lovers! There’s a Best Friends’ Valentine’s Slumber Party foster event starting Monday, 2/8. They’re asking existing fosters to email utahfoster@bestfriends.org, and new folks to fill out the dog or cat foster application online at utah.bestfriends.org/foster to foster a pet to pick up by appointment. The time frame for fostering is flexible, and will vary with each pet depending on the foster’s schedule and commitment! The Valentine’s $14 adoption promotion begins on Friday, February 12, and runs through Sunday, 2/21.



Pet of the week is this handsome guy Patrick, and he’s available for adoption through Salt Lake County Animal Services! Patrick is a lovely nine-year-old, neutered male Pointer/Labrador mix. He’s pretty laid back, but he’ll be there for when you want someone to talk to. He loves attention and petting, but it’s okay when you’re doing something else. He’s really easy to have around, knows basic commands, and walks well on a leash.

Patrick is mellow and affectionate, and kind of a couch potato. He loves toys, treats and he’s house trained. He’s good with other dogs his size as long as they are also chill and laid back, but he can’t live with small animals. His adoption fee is $75.00 and he’s neutered, microchipped and vaccinated! His adoption fee is waived for adopters over age 55.

If you think this good-looking guy is the one for you, email Adoptions@slco.org to get more information about Patrick.

