Patrick and Nicea #twinning and movies for your weekend

Today our movie critic, Patrick Beatty, showed up wearing the same exact outfit as our host, Nicea. The two talked all things fashion and movies coming out this weekend.

‘The Royal Treatment’ (Netflix)

Directed By: Rick Jacobson

Written By: Holly Hester

Starring: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud, Chelsie Preston Crayford

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

All media used courtesy of Focus Features International, Netflix.

Synopsis: Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Score: 5/10

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

‘Peacemaker’ (HBO MAX)

Created By: James Gunn

Written By: James Gunn

Starring: John Cena, Daniella Brooks, Freddie Stroma

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy

Rated: TV-MA

All media used courtesy of Warner Bros

Synopsis: Picking up where The Suicide Squad (2021) left off, Peacemaker returns home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

Rating: BINGE IT

Patrick’s full Review can be found here.

Sundance 2022 (Virtual)

All media used courtesy of Sundance Film Festival, Patrick Beatty Reviews.

Register at festival.sundance.org, then go to https://www.sundance.org/sundancelocals/ to watch 9 different (& completely free) online screenings through January.

Discounts for tickets and more for Utah locals begin January 26th.

Patrick’s LIVE coverage can be found here.

