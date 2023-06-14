- On Good Things Utah this morning – Pat Sajak’s time as the host of “Wheel of Fortune” is coming to an end. In a tweet he shared on Monday, the game show host, 76, said the upcoming 41st season will be his last.
- “Well, the time has come,” Sajak said. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.” “Wheel of Fortune” also shared Sajak’s note on Instagram and captioned, “Thank you, Pat!” Sajak has been the host of the game show since 1981. His co-host, Vanna White, 66, who operates the board and reveals letters as they are guessed by contestants on the game show, has been on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982. The game show host has never missed a day of taping “Wheel of Fortune” until a health scare he had in November 2019. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Sajak said that he remembers experiencing a “horrific pain” in his stomach and needed to have emergency surgery for a blocked intestine. While he was recovering for a month after his surgery, White hosted the show in his place. Sajak said at the time he would continue hosting the show for as long as he could. “I’ve gotta do this until — you know — I’m doddering,” he said. “I think I still do it at a high level. But you know, I can’t do it another 40 years, I know that, because I’d be 110, and that would be a record.” In 2021, Sony Pictures Television announced that Sajak and White would host the show through 2024. Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, 28, also joined the “Wheel of Fortune” team as the show’s social correspondent.
- Now let’s talk dating in Utah, amid a recent report by the Pew Research Centre that almost half of US adults think that dating has gotten harder in the last decade, with 75% of the respondents stating they struggle to find people to date, American Casino Guide sought to uncover the US states where singles have the best odds of finding love. The experts analyzed the volume of single people over 20 in the population alongside the frequency of bars and romantic restaurants per 10,000 people, to reveal the best and the worst states for singletons. Utah was found to be the state with the fifth-lowest odds for men to find love.
- Utah is officially the fifth worst state for men to find love, with odds of 30.40/100. Every 1 in 2.76 women you will run into in West Virginia are single! In Oklahoma, 1,066,318 people aged over 20 are single — over 36% of the population. Men in Utah have the fifth worst odds of finding love, with an overall score of 30.40/100. In Utah, where the dating pool counts 742,927 singletons — over 32% of the state’s entire population — between men and women, there’s a 1 in every 2.98 chance of bumping into a single woman. West Virginia is the state with the worst odds for men looking for love — with an overall odds of finding love scoring 16.65/100. West Virginia is the only state with a score lower than 20.00/10, with 742,927 single men and women to pick from, chances of meeting a singleton in West Virginia are 1 in every 3.06. Massachusetts is the state with the best odds for men looking for love – landing an overall score of 77.98/100. In Massachusetts, 1 in every 2.39 women are likely to be single, meaning the odds of finding someone single is 28% higher than in West Virginia — where 1 in every 3.06 women are estimated to be single.
- Finally, could Costco’s latest food offering give the $1.50 hot dog combo a run for its money? It looks like the big-box retailer may start selling freshly made sushi outside of Japan and Hawaii (where it’s currently sold) — at least, according to a photo making the rounds on Reddit this week. A shopper spotted a Kirkland Signature Sushi counter under construction at Costco’s flagship warehouse in Issaquah, Washington, and snapped a photo. “Employee saw me taking a picture and told me it opens this coming Friday, 6/9,” Redditor u/Independent_Laugh_11 wrote. “Can’t wait to try it! Hoping it’s much better than the pre-packaged variety they’ve sold in the past.” It’s true that Costco already sells pre-packaged sushi platters, but a sushi counter with rolls made fresh in-house would be a very different kettle of fish. Online hype about Costco’s sushi counter has been building for some time. “Please excuse our dust. Kirkland Signature Sushi coming soon,” a sign above the cooler read. “An employee who looked fairly corporate hanging out by the sign, when I asked him to move so I could take this photo, told me it’ll be open in four weeks and it’s the ONLY one right now!!” the Redditor posted at the time. “I’m so excited!!” We hope you tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics this morning and so much more on GTU!
Pat Sajak is retiring and Utah is one of the worst states in the country to find love
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now