SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Randy Crane is in the kitchen to teach us how to enhance our breakfast to the next level with jam filled pastries.

Ingredients

1 17.25 oz package of Puff pastry

Your favorite jam/preserves

1 egg

3 tbsp of Demerara



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

2. Unfold the puff pastry sheets on a lightly floured surface.

3. Cut each one into thirds along the fold lines.

4. Roll each strip of dough out to about 16 inches long, and cut strips into thirds. You want to end up with 9 equal squares

5. Spread about 1/2 teaspoon of the jam in the center of each square

6. Brush the edges with egg, and fold over the other side to enclose the filling.

7. Press the edges firmly to seal.

8. Repeat with the remaining squares.

9. Use a sharp knife to cut 3 slits across the top of each pastry, and place them on baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart.

10. Beat the egg in a small bowl

11. Using a pastry brush, brush the tops of each pastry with egg

12. Sprinkle a good pinch of sugar on each pastry.

13. Bake for 18-22 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown.

14. Let cool for at least 5 mins.

For more from Randy checkout his social media.