Pastries perfect to go alongside your morning coffee

Honeysuckle Coffee Co. stopped by to show us their amazing latte art and delicious pastries.

Mini Peach Almond Galette:

Makes 10-12 galettes // oven 350

-1 recipe flaky pastry dough

-1 recipe almond paste

-3 ripe local peaches

-1/2 cup sliced almonds

-1 egg yolk (for wash)

Flaky Pie Crust:

-2 cups all-purpose flour

-1 tsp. salt

-1 tbsp. granular sugar

-1/2 cup cold butter cut into 1-inch cubes

-5-8 tbsp water

Almond Paste:

-1 egg

-3/4 cup soft butter

-1/2 tsp. Almond extract

-2-1/2 cups almond flour

-1-1/2 cups powder sugar

-1 tsp. Cornstarch

Make the pastry dough:

1. Place the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor (or bowl if using a pastry cutter) and pulse 2 times to combine.

2. Add the cold butter cubes to the flour and pulse 5-9 times holding for 1 full “Mississippi” second each time.

3. Pulse until the butter is mixed into the flour and resembles coarse crumbles. We’re going for something between baby corn and split pea-size butter pieces in the flour mixture. You should be able to pick it up and feel the butter in between your fingers to just the size if you want to test it that way.

*If using a pastry cutter just cut the butter in by pressing the butter through the pastry cutter against the bottom of the bowl, repeating until you reach the same consistency described above.

4. Place the flour/butter mixture in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle of the flour mix and add cold water 2 tbsp. at a time while turning over the flour with a wooden spoon JUST until the dough comes together into a ball. You may need to forgo the spoon towards the end and go for it with your hands. Be very gentle in how your “turn” the flour over, you don’t want to “mix” it. We are trying not to activate the gluten so you want to avoid kneading motions of the dough. The dough should reach a consistency like pie crust, just holding together, not too sticky and stiff enough to hold its shape. You may still see pieces of butter – this is great! That makes the dough flaky! Again, be careful not to over mix as this will make the dough tough.

5. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator to cool for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Make the Almond Paste:

1. Beat egg, butter and almond extract in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment until blended, 1-2 minutes.

2. In a separate bowl mix almond flour, sugar and cornstarch then add the flour mixture to the butter mixture.

3. Beat just until the paste comes together, 1-2 more minutes.

*Can be made up to a week in advance and stored in the fridge in an air-tight container.

Making the galette:

1. Pull the pastry dough from the fridge and let it sit for 5-10 minutes. Flour a counter/work surface and roll the dough out to about 1/8” thick, again, like you would for a pie crust.

2. Use a sharp knife to gently and cleanly cut the dough into as many 6” or 7” diameter circles as you can leaving as little scrap as possible. I often make a pre-cut “stencil” by drawing a circle on a piece of parchment paper and then cutting it out and laying it on the pastry crust as a guide. This is now your mini-galette base. You can gather up the scraps and re-roll them out 1 time if you want to try and get a few more out of it but ditch it after the second time.

3. Scoop 2 tbsp of almond paste into the center of each dough circle.

4. Cut the peaches into very, very thin slices (similar to how you would cut apples for a child’s school lunch, but thinner). You should get about 18-20 slices per peach.

5. Gather 6 peach slices and place in a fanned layer directly on top of the almond paste leaving at least 1/2” of pastry dough uncovered around the entire edge of the galette. Sprinkle a couple of teaspoons of the sliced almonds on top of the peaches.

6. Shaping the galette – a galette is really just a pie that uses its own crust to hold in the fillings instead of a pie pan so keep this in mind while shaping it. Starting at the side closest to you fold one side of the pastry dough left uncovered over the peaches and almonds. It should be about 1” of pastry dough exposed to fold up. You should have one “crescent moon” shape laying on top of the peaches and the rest of the dough still flat on the work surface. Without turning the galette, fold the left side of the pastry dough up and to the right, again laying it on top of the peaches and almonds. Then fold the side directly across from you up and towards you to cover the third side of the peaches. Then lastly, fold the right side up and over the peaches/almonds + dough to finish closing your galette. You may sprinkle or brush some cold water on the seams to close the pastry dough together at the folding points if flour from rolling out the dough is keeping the galette from staying closed. You should now have something that looks like a fancy mini-pie without a pan.

7. Use a spatula to move the galettes from the counter to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper about 1” apart. Brush the top of the pastry crust on the galettes with egg yolk and then sprinkle on a few more slices of almonds and some raw sugar if desired.

8. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes until the peaches can be pierced with folk and are soft, some bubbling juices are happing and the pastry dough is golden brown. Serve warm with Icecream, if desired, and enjoy the fruits of your labor!

To see more about Honeysuckle Coffee Co. check out their Facebook and Instagram.