Pastor Corey Hedges on Black History Month

February is Black History Month and following a tumultous 2020, it’s vital to continue conversations about affecting change in our country. Pastor Corey Hodges from The Point Church joined us in studio to do just that.
We hear what this month means to him, how Utahn’s can honor Black History, why it’s important for children to know and understand the contributions of black historians, and special events and services coming up at The Point.
The Point Church
5133 South Heath Ave.
Salt Lake City, UT 84118
(801) 969-4681 x223
www.thepointslc.com