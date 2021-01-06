Pasta with garlic butter

Dan Davis is the Founder and Film Director at local company Stiry. Stiry produces raw and authentic short films and documentaries about regular people doing extraordinary things. The Stiry process guides people to identify perspective moments, write their own unique script, and consciously produce the story they were meant to live.

Everyone has been gearing up for the new year. Everyone wants 2021 to be different than 2020. We've set these resolutions and goals, but there's one problem: We haven't defined the story we want to live. We haven't taken the time to discover our own stories. We believe the lasting change we desire comes from our own stories. What if you could wake up every day knowing that you were living up to your potential? And what if you were doing exactly what you were meant to do every single day? Your story has the key to finding this. The hardest part is how daunting it feels to start. The best news however is the fact that we don't need to search for motivation anywhere other than what's already inside of us.