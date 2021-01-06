Our very own Regan was in the kitchen with a super delicious pasta with garlic butter recipe! We know you’ll want to try it asap, get the step-by-step instructions below.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 1 head garlic
- Kosher salt
- 1/2 pound your favorite pasta
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- Optional bonuses: roughly chopped parsley, red pepper flakes or freshly ground black pepper, or grated Parm
Directions:
- Set a pot of water over high heat to come to a boil. While that’s in the works, peel and mince the garlic cloves.
- When the water is boiling, generously season with salt and add the pasta. Cook according to the package instructions, until al dente.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium to medium-low heat, then add the garlic. Sizzle, stirring or swirling occasionally, for 3 to 7 minutes, just until the garlic turns golden. Immediately dump into a serving bowl (the garlic quickly turns from golden and sweet to brown and bitter).
- Use a spider or tongs (depending on the shape) to transfer the pasta to the garlic butter. Toss and add pasta water as needed to create a silky sauce. Mix in or top with any bonuses if you’re using them and serve immediately.