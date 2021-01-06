Pasta with garlic butter

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

  • 1 head garlic
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/2 pound your favorite pasta
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • Optional bonuses: roughly chopped parsley, red pepper flakes or freshly ground black pepper, or grated Parm

Directions:

  1. Set a pot of water over high heat to come to a boil. While that’s in the works, peel and mince the garlic cloves. 
  2. When the water is boiling, generously season with salt and add the pasta. Cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. 
  3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium to medium-low heat, then add the garlic. Sizzle, stirring or swirling occasionally, for 3 to 7 minutes, just until the garlic turns golden. Immediately dump into a serving bowl (the garlic quickly turns from golden and sweet to brown and bitter). 
  4. Use a spider or tongs (depending on the shape) to transfer the pasta to the garlic butter. Toss and add pasta water as needed to create a silky sauce. Mix in or top with any bonuses if you’re using them and serve immediately.
