Krista Numbers from doTERRA joined Good Things Utah today to show off a recipe that’s a great pasta salad for a potluck or picnic with absolutely no mayo.
Pasta Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing
Ingredients:
- 1 package 16 oz. bow tie pasta
- 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced
- 7 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed
- 1 medium yellow bell pepper, sliced
- 1 small red onion, chopped
- 1 can sliced ripe olives, drained
- 4 thin slices hard salami, diced
Dressing:
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 drops doTERRA lemon oil
- 2 drops doTERRA basil oil
Directions:
- Cook pasta until al dente. Rinse and let cool.
- Gently toss salad ingredients with pasta.
- Mix olive oil, lemon oil, and basil oil until well combined. Toss with pasta and veggies. Serve chilled.
