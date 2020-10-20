Pasta Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Krista Numbers from doTERRA joined Good Things Utah today to show off a recipe that’s a great pasta salad for a potluck or picnic with absolutely no mayo.

Pasta Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing

Ingredients:

  • 1 package 16 oz. bow tie pasta
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes, sliced
  • 7 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cubed
  • 1 medium yellow bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 small red onion, chopped
  • 1 can sliced ripe olives, drained
  • 4 thin slices hard salami, diced

Dressing:

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta until al dente.  Rinse and let cool.
  2. Gently toss salad ingredients with pasta.
  3. Mix olive oil, lemon oil, and basil oil until well combined.  Toss with pasta and veggies.  Serve chilled.

LINK: Learn more about dōTERRA Essential Oils.

