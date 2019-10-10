Pasta penne with Clove Essential Oil

Krista Numbers from DoTERRA joined us in the kitchen to share how you can use essential oils in a delectable Nutmeg Spiked Penne dish!

Ingredients:

12 oz. penne pasta noodles

6 tablespoons butter

2 drops doTERRA nutmeg oil

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the penne noodles and cook until soft, about 12 minutes. While the pasta is boiling, cut your butter into tablespoon size pieces. When the pasta is done cooking, reserve about 2 cups of the pasta water and drain the pasta into a colander. Place the pot back on the stove and turn heat to medium. Put the butter in the pot and add some of the pasta water to it. Stir and then add the nutmeg to it. Place pasta back in the pot and mix until pasta is coated well. Add the Parmesan, turn off the heat, and mix all ingredients well. Place the cheesy goodness into a bowl, then scrape the pot with a wooden spoon. Add fresh ground black pepper and more Parmesan if desired.

