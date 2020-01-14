We have the founder of Buona Forchetta, Kristin Petrucci, in the kitchen whipping up the most delightful mushroom sauce. Not only is Petrucci passionate about food, but also incorporating gratitude and mindfulness into daily life. She finds mealtime is the perfect place to connect with others and reflect. She is also co-founding a Women Soul Summit to help build connection and inspire women to live their soul’s full potential.

Pasta ai Funghi

Pasta with Mushrooms

Total Time: 20-25 minutes

Prep: 5-10

Cook: 15

Serves: 4-6 {Expect to serve 80-100 grams pasta each person}

INGREDIENTI:

¼ cup salt (for pasta water)

500 grams pasta * 8 ounces white button mushrooms (baby bellas work as well) ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic

*1/4 cup good marsala wine

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh broadleaf Italian parsley

½ tsp salt

½ cup pasta water or ladle of pasta water

Garnish: 2 Tbsp. Italian Parsley

Ground Black Pepper

Finely grated Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano (cheese)

LA PASTA:

***If you have decided to do the mushroom sauce in the “truffle” style then I suggest a linguine, spaghetti or penne

***If you will have a more chunky mushroom sauce with mushroom slices or the creamy mushroom sauce I suggest a short medium pasta: penne or farfalle.



INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large pot bring water to boil. You will need approx. 5-6 quarts of water per 1 lb or 500 grams of pasta. If cooking long pasta I always use a 8qt. pot. Add 1 Teaspoon salt per qt. of water (we just add at least ¼ cup salt) Taste your water and check if it is salty enough. It should be as salty as the sea. Add the pasta Stir quickly after so pasta will not stick to each other. Stir occasionally. SET TIMER: 1-2 minutes before al dente listed on package. Start testing and tasting the pasta then, right when the white core has almos disappeared it is ready! Drain the pasta—reserve pasta water! A good Italian cook ALWAYS reserves the pasta water.

CREAMY MUSHROOM SAUCE: ADD

**1 cup heavy whipping cream or panna

**2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

Truffle style:

Food process the mushrooms before cooking.

Add 1 teaspoon of white truffle oil if you have it,

right before serving.

Salsa ai Funghi

Mushroom Sauce

INSTRUCTIONS: