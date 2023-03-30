SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Looking for delicious and beautifully crafted vegan pastries and cakes? Jessica Davies, owner and head baker and decorator of Passion Flour in Salt Lake City, has taken her love and knowledge of French pastry and turned it into an all-vegan wonderland of sweet treats.

One of the most remarkable things about Jessica’s pastries is that they are all vegan without sacrificing the taste. You won’t even notice the difference between vegan and non-vegan pastries. Plus, they are allergen-friendly, so you don’t have to worry about any common allergens such as dairy or eggs.

Jessica has a rich history with French pastry and has spent years perfecting her craft. When she decided to transition to a vegan lifestyle, she didn’t want to give up her passion for pastry. So, she set out to veganize all of her favorite recipes and techniques, and the result is nothing short of extraordinary.

Passion Flour is committed to using high-quality ingredients to create beautiful and delicious pastries that will satisfy any sweet tooth. From cakes to macarons, tarts to croissants, every pastry is carefully crafted to taste and look just like its non-vegan counterpart.

Use the code “veganposh” at checkout to receive 10% off your order. And be sure to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @veganposhpastry for updates on new treats and behind-the-scenes looks at Jessica’s baking process.