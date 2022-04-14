Passing Strange is a poignant, one-of-a-kind storytelling experience. Through powerful music and soulful lyrics, Passing Strange transcends theatrical genres and follows a Black artist simply referred to as “Youth” around the world on a bohemian journey of self-discovery.

With deep roots in Utah, Passing Strange was developed in the 2004 and 2005 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab. The filmed version of the Broadway production (directed by Spike Lee) also debuted at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival.

Now with it’s Utah premiere, Salt Lake Acting Company’s production features a stellar cast and creative team – comprised of local and national talent.

We sit down with two stars of the show, Kandyce Marie and Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin to hear all the details of this not-to-be-missed theatrical experience.

Passing Strange is open now, and running through May 15th.

Tickets: www.saltlakeactingcompany.org