Party with your favorite Disney characters

We are spreading some Disney magic in the studio today, highlighting a local entertainment company, Characters and Crowns. Owner, Sarah Wilding, joined Surae on the show accompanied by four Disney princesses. Wilding started this company in an effort to bring Disneyland to your own home. Whether you are planning a birthday party or just need something fun to do with your kids on the weekend, Characters and Crowns have an event for you.

If you book them for one hour at a party they’ll sing, dance, have a storytime, and take pictures with everyone. They can even do face paint and give your child a princess makeover. Every performer is a trained actress who is also musically inclined. They want every child to walk away from their events believing a little more in magic.

It was an exciting segment that included a lesson on how to do a proper curtsey and we even got a performance from Ariel singing Part of Your World.

Visit the SLC Ball this Saturday, September 25th, to meet the princesses, dance, sing, and take portraits.

To book them for your next event, visit their website and get 10% off your party with the code “GoodThingsUtah”. To stay up to date upcoming events, follow them on Instagram!