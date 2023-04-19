SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get ready to party like the Dutch! Salt Lake City is celebrating Dutch King’s Day on April 22 at The Gateway. Katie Reid, Head Chef at the Old Dutch Store, and Tammo Goudsmit, President of the Dutch Social Club of Utah, are joining forces to spread the word about this exciting event.

Dutch King’s Day is celebrated all over the world, with the biggest celebration happening in Amsterdam. Now, Salt Lake City is getting in on the action. One of the most important things to know about Dutch King’s Day is that you need to wear orange. Although the flag of the Netherlands is red, white, and blue, orange is the color of the royal family. Everyone embraces this bright, happy color after a long, gray winter.

The festival celebrates the culture and traditions of the Netherlands with food, beer, kids’ activities, and the King’s Day Craft Fair. The Deputy Consulate General of the Netherlands will be flying in to help kick off the fest, and Salt Lake City is ready to show them a big welcome.

One of the highlights of Dutch King’s Day is the bike parade. Did you know that there are more bikes than people in Holland? Decorate your bike in orange and join the fun and festive rider. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the parade.

At the event, you’ll have the opportunity to taste Dutch food, including the infamous black licorice. You can find more information about the festival at dutchsocialclubutah.com/dutch-kings-day-2023, and follow the Dutch Social Club of Utah on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @dutchsocialclubut.