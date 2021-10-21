Party balloons for GTU’s nineteenth birthday

You can’t have a party without balloons! Mallory Robbins of Blown Out of Proportion Balloon company was the creator behind today’s backdrop.

Like many others, Mallory started her balloon business during the pandemic and says balloons are just the vibe. However, she explains that they’re not your traditional balloon decor. Blown Out of Proportion offers a whole experience. Balloon decor is great for baby showers, weddings, retirement, parties, birthdays, grand openings, new product launches, girls’ night out, company parties, and holiday decor. Today she set up the balloon display in just 15 minutes.

If you want to book BOP balloons for your next even, don’t forget to text the word “FORM” to 801-923-3939 to receive a discount code for 15% off your order. She also offers monthly specials on mini garlands on her Instagram page.