Participate in the upcoming Huntsman Sportsfest

Huntsman Sportsfest is getting ready for its upcoming event which will be held in person this year! Ashley Howell, Event Manager for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation came by to tell us all about the event.

Event Details

Event Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Event Activities: Fun Run (5K, 10K Trail, and Kids Fun K), Ride (25-140 mile options), Virtual

Located: Fort Douglas Field, University of Utah campus

*Last Day to register: Wednesday, June 9, 2021*

*No onsite registration this year*

To register for the event or to donate visit their website.

General Information

-This year’s fundraising goal is set at $500,000

-While Huntsman SportsFest 2021 is in-person, participants have the opportunity to participate in a way that fits them! 2020 brought about the ability to participate from anywhere in any way. If participants choose, they may still participate virtually to help raise funds for cancer research

-This year’s event will reflect safety practices including masks, social distancing, and frequent sanitation practices. (Something to show them we are being considerate of everything going on)

-Participants and donors have the opportunity to dedicate their funds to support the research for a specific type of cancer

-100% of the funds raised will go to fuel the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

-Fundraising – through events like Huntsman SportsFest- is essential to Huntsman Cancer Institute’s efforts to advance cancer research. Events like these seed the newest and most innovative ideas

Event History

-The Huntsman SportsFest, formerly Huntsman 140 began in 2010 with 51 riders and raised

$22,000

-The Huntsman 140 and Huntsman 5K, previously separate events, combined to create the

Huntsman SportsFest in 2015

-Now in its 12th year, the Huntsman SportsFest has raised over $4.5 MM

Dollars Raised Each Year:

-2010: $22,500

-2011: $57,125.04

-2012: $127,840.10

-2013: $213,589.27

-2014: $575,906.24

-2015: $639,541.67

-2016: $705,383.00

-2017: $625,652.00

-2018: $715,521.91, with 1,870 participants

-2019: $615,788.43, with 1,591 participants

-2020: $330,359.57, Virtual Event with 513 participants

Huntsman Cancer Institute Breakthroughs

-The first patient in the world enrolled in a new Phase I (first in man) clinical trial for

patients with non-small cell lung cancer was treated at HCI earlier this year. “All clinical

trials equal hope,” says Wallace Akerley, MD, lead researcher on this new trial. Early

phase trials are not just testing for safety but can provide the last, best hope for

individuals where all other treatments have failed them.

-A drug combination determined to treat pancreatic and other cancers has now been

shown effective in treating melanoma as well. “Ten years ago, when I was diagnosed

with melanoma, there were no known treatments for the type of melanoma I had,” says

Max R., melanoma survivor. “But because I received care at a research institution, I had

access to treatments that saved my life.”

-Jennifer Doherty, Ph.D., HCI researcher, served as a senior author for a global team of

medical researchers who have developed a test that could help predict survival for

women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

-Findings published in the journal Cell Reports discuss new models to accelerate progress

in preventing drug resistance in lung and pancreas tumors.

-Ami Patel, MD, HCI researcher, led a study that discovered a potential new treatment approach to combat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).