SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give dinner something salty with a bit of a crunch tonight. Randy Crane stepped foot into the GTU kitchen to make the perfect side dish mixing parmesan and potatoes to satisfy your cravings.  See his recipe below:

Ingredients: 

  • 2 Tablespoons of olive oil 
  • 1 pound new potatoes cut in half 
  • 1/2 shredded Parmesan Cheese 
  • Add your favorite seasoning (Garlic, Lemon Pepper) 
  • Salt 

 Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (220 degrees C). 
  1. Cut the potatoes on half 
  1. Score potatoes about 1/4-inch-deep in a diamond pattern 
  1. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil 
  1. Sprinkle your desired seasoning onto of the olive oil 
  1. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the seasoned olive oil 
  1. Place the potatoes (cut side down) onto the cheese 
  1. Season with desired salt 

Bake for 30 to 35 mins until potatoes are salt and cheese is golden brown. 

For more from Randy Crane checkout his social media.  