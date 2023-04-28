SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give dinner something salty with a bit of a crunch tonight. Randy Crane stepped foot into the GTU kitchen to make the perfect side dish mixing parmesan and potatoes to satisfy your cravings. See his recipe below:

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

1 pound new potatoes cut in half

1/2 shredded Parmesan Cheese

Add your favorite seasoning (Garlic, Lemon Pepper)

Salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Cut the potatoes on half

Score potatoes about 1/4-inch-deep in a diamond pattern

Coat a rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil

Sprinkle your desired seasoning onto of the olive oil

Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the seasoned olive oil

Place the potatoes (cut side down) onto the cheese

Season with desired salt

Bake for 30 to 35 mins until potatoes are salt and cheese is golden brown.

