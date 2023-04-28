SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Give dinner something salty with a bit of a crunch tonight. Randy Crane stepped foot into the GTU kitchen to make the perfect side dish mixing parmesan and potatoes to satisfy your cravings. See his recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 pound new potatoes cut in half
- 1/2 shredded Parmesan Cheese
- Add your favorite seasoning (Garlic, Lemon Pepper)
- Salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (220 degrees C).
- Cut the potatoes on half
- Score potatoes about 1/4-inch-deep in a diamond pattern
- Coat a rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil
- Sprinkle your desired seasoning onto of the olive oil
- Sprinkle the parmesan cheese over the seasoned olive oil
- Place the potatoes (cut side down) onto the cheese
- Season with desired salt
Bake for 30 to 35 mins until potatoes are salt and cheese is golden brown.
