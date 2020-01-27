Parmesan Ciabatta Golden Sandwich & Brussels Sprouts

When The Habit Burger Grill comes to our GTU kitchen, it’s a good day! They joined us with a spread including their new Parmesan Ciabatta Sandwich and Brussels Sprouts, that brings on a huge Italian flair! It is only available for a limited time.

Each menu item from Habit is made to order, you won’t find any microwaves or heat lamps there! Tom Hartman also explained that they take pride in everything they do. Visit habitburger.com to find a location near you, and see for yourself!

They were kind enough to share their recipe for the delicious spread they brought today too! Enjoy!

Parmesan Ciabatta Golden Chicken Sandwich

Ciabatta (2 slices of bread)

Basil Pesto Aioli (dime thick)

Green Leaf Lettuce (2 leaves)

Tomato Slices (2 slices)

Fried Chicken (1 chicken)

Parmesan Shavings (1 handful)

Cooking Steps:

1. Cook seasoned fried chicken to suit your preference.

2. Place Parmesan shavings on top of the fried chicken so there is even coverage

across the entire chicken. Cover with a lid to melt the cheese for 20 seconds.

3. Lightly toast ciabatta bread in a pan. Once toasted, evenly coat with basil pesto

aioli thick as a dime.

4. Begin to build the sandwich by placing 2 green leaf lettuce leaves on top of the

bottom ciabatta bread.

5. Place 2 tomato slices next to each other on top of the lettuce.

6. Place the fried chicken with cheese on top of the tomatoes.

7. Place top ciabatta bread on top of cheese.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts (2.5 lbs)

Garlic Butter, 3 scoops (½ oz per scoop)

Seasoning Mix (your personal favorite) 1 tbs

Balsamic Dressing (1/4 cup)

Directions:

1. Place 1.5 scoops of garlic butter in a pan. Add Brussel Sprouts on top of the

garlic butter. Evenly spread the sprouts.

2. Add 1 tbs of your favorite seasoning mix making sure all sprouts are evenly

covered.

3. Add 1.5 additional scoops of garlic butter to the sprouts. Evenly spread out, mix,

and toss sprouts until all sprouts are covered with garlic butter.

4. Let sprouts caramelize on the flat grill for 5 minutes, tossing occasionally.

5. After 5 minutes and evenly browned, steam for 10 minutes total, tossing

occasionally.

6. After 10 minutes, transfer caramelized sprouts into a mixing bowl.

7. Add ½ cup of balsamic dressing to the sprouts. Toss until sprouts are evenly

coated in house dressing.