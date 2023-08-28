PARK CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The hills of Park City will come alive with the sound of music at this year’s Song Summit. Ben Anderson, founder of Park City Song Summit joined us on the show to share all about it.

The Park City Song Summit is a multi-day music and wellness event featuring intimate conversations and musical performances happening at Canyons Village from Sept. 7-9th. Guests can expect a mix of intimate sit-down, artist-led discussions that promote conversations of mental health, substance recovery, representation, and social equity in addition to all things music. Live Shows will also take place at the Canyons Village Amphitheater and exclusive venues on Main Street Park City: O.P. Rockwell and The Cabin.

Ben has also invited a local teacher in SLC, who teaches a Hip Hop Literature course at East High, to attend the Song Summit with her students! They’ll be sitting in on The First 50 Years of Hip Hop Lab, happening on Friday, Sept 8 with Chuck D, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and David Manheim.

All passes/tickets are available at parkcitysongsummit.com Tickets for Thursday and Saturday amphitheater shows at Canyon Village are now offered at a price of $15 minimum donation.

