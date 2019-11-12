Park City Plated is showcasing innovative menu creations from Powder at Waldorf Astoria

Chef Hermann Schaefer of Powder at Waldorf Astoria, is adding his Austrian flair to locally sourced dishes.

A brand-new dish starting new week, but appearing on the Park City Plated menu tomorrow, features ingredients grown in the Heber Valley. It’s the Burrata Salad with roasted beets, micro-greens, elder flower vinaigrette and stone fruit purees. The beets are roasted for four and a half hours, then marinated before being plated.

You can try this dish and other special menu creations as part of Park City Area Restaurant Association’s ‘Park City Plated’ which happens at Powder tomorrow night at 6pm, Nov 13th.

The program features a different Park City restaurant each month, offering special menu items for an incredible value to welcome new and returning guests to try the creations.

The Park City Plated menu is $60 per person with an option wine pairing for $30 per person. Visit Park CityRestaurants.com for more information.

This article contains sponsored content.