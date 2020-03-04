Park City must-trys with a local food critic

Brooke Eliason is a Salt Lake City native with a passion for food! She is the great mind behind Instagram: @femalefoodie, an account that features restaurants from amazing spots all over the state.

While here, Brooke told us about five of the restaurants featured on her latest post on local picks in Park City.

To begin the day head to Five5eeds, a breakfast spot with a menu comprised of fresh dishes made with seasonal produce. For date night, Handle serves up Park City’s take on new American cuisine. Looking for what’s new? Brooke suggests Hearth and Hill, a restaurant serving contemporary American food with a local twist. High West Distillery and Saloon, founded in 1870 as the first distillery in the state of Utah, is also a great go-to for comfort food. And finally, with an upscale, globally inspired menu that highlights artisan ingredients, Tupelo Park City is a Main Street dining experience to remember.

Want more? Luckily those were only five of the fifteen restaurants highlighted on the Female Foodie post. Check out the rest and elevate your eating experience the next time you head to Park City.