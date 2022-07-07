Susan Meyer, owner of the Meyer Gallery, and Luke Anderson, a Utah artist joined us today to show us some artwork and talk about the gallery.

Meyer’s parents started the gallery located in Park City on Main Street, over 55 years ago. After growing up surrounded by her parents’ gallery, Meyer later took ownership of it. Keeping the western themes that the gallery began with, Meyer’s biggest change to the gallery has been incorporating more contemporary western styles.

Anderson is currently a featured artist in the Meyer Gallery that will have his own solo show. Originally from Wyoming, his art utilizes a modernist style, drawing inspiration from the vastness of the world around him. This style celebrates the expansiveness and intensity of landscapes by using bold and expressive shapes. His favorite art medium is oil paint which he said is more sculptural than other mediums.

Meyer said that viewers can check out Anderson’s art during the Park City gallery stroll’s opening reception on July 29 from 6 to 9 PM.

To find more information on the gallery viewers can go to Instagram at @meyergallery or at the website https://www.meyergallery.com/ and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/meyergallery