- On Good Things Utah this morning – Paris Hilton has some strong words for people leaving comments criticizing her little boy’s appearance, clapping back at them with a message on social media. After the 42-year-old posted photos recently on her Instagram showing off her sweet young son Phoenix, many people wrote comments talking about the size of his head.
- This led a TikTok user, via TMZ, to make a video defending Hilton and her son, noting that Phoenix is “a baby that most likely gets probably some of the best health care ever. I’m going to take a wild guess and say Paris Hilton has probably gotten her baby checked for any and everything.” Well, Hilton clearly saw the criticism and the video in defense of her, with the new mother writing in response to a supportive comment, “There are some sick people in this world.☹️My angel is perfectly healthy.” She added, “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”
- The rush of comments from people about Hilton’s son’s head came after she posted some new photos of herself and Phoenix in New York City. The star and her husband, Carter Reum, announced the birth of Phoenix in January of this year, sharing his name soon after. As for why they chose to name their first child Phoenix, Hilton explained on her podcast, This Is Paris, “I love that it’s not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable.” The little bundle of joy is quickly growing up, with Hilton even revealing that Phoenix’s first word was fittingly “yas.”
