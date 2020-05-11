Parenting making you feel overwhelmed? Reese Witherspoon says you aren’t alone

- On Good Things Utah today – How our GTU moms and moms-to-be spent their Mother’s Day weekend, plus actress Reese Witherspoon talks the pitfalls of parenting and why she sometimes “cries in her car”. And here’s a positive quarantine trend, more Americans are forgiving grudges than ever before. We’ll tell you why. And having bad dreams lately? Health experts say it’s more common than you might think.
- And at the end of the show, can’t go get your usual massage? Ali shows us the easy tricks to de-stressing at home. Hope you join us for a Monday edition of GTU.