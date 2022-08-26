Parenting provides a constant challenge, and advice can be confusing. Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld, the Associate Professor in Family Studies, a parent expert, the founder of 10 Minutes Together, and a mom of 4.

10 Minutes Together teaches parenting skills and the power of one-to-one connection.

Parenting research has identified one parenting style that is associated with the best outcomes for kids. The goal, after all, is to create more independent, self reliant, socially accepted, academically successful, well-behaved, less anxious, and happy children. The method you may ask? Authoritative parenting.

Authoritative parenting is characterized by high warmth and high expectations, limits, and boundaries. The two key questions to ask in any situation are as follows:

1- How can I show warmth?

2- How can I hold boundaries and expectations?

Remember, every child is different. Every parent and every situation has a different need and expectation. There is no perfect recipe. These questions act as a guide to help with any situation. Parenting, however, is about adjusting and adapting.

