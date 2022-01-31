Parenting children who are opposites

Being a parent is a rewarding experience but can also have its ups and downs. Kids who are put under the same roof can grow up to be opposites of each other. Gretchen sits down to share her experience of parenting kids that are all unique from one another.

1. All children are different. Don’t expect them to feel and act the same. Pay attention to their personalities and adjust to what communication works with them.

2. Don’t be hardcore about the “laws” of the family. Let them know your expectations but never parent through threats. Each child will respond differently. Building fear of a parent isn’t what we want. We want them to feel safe to come and share with us and if they are afraid, they won’t.

3. Find ways to celebrate their likes and interests.

4. If a child chooses something that the rest of the family doesn’t follow, support them in their decision. Just like being vegan, accommodate all kids!

5. Don’t compare them to their siblings. Whether one is into pageants and the other is an artist. Both children are equally loved no matter what interests them.

6. Send individual texts or notes of things you love about them. Help them feel important and supported. Make a list of things you admire about them. This builds their confidence in decision-making, which in turn, prepares them for life on their own.

7. Praise them for their uniqueness. It might not be the path you wanted them to take but remember, we are there to get them ready for life, and sometimes, trying new things is their way of exploring and learning about themselves.

8. Send them pictures of themselves when they were younger or past memories to remind them of fun times together and how important they are in the family.

9. Let them create a room that feels like a safe place for them. Let them choose colors, plants, artwork, etc. you want them to develop trust in themselves and their decision making.

10. Express to them often how proud you are of their decisions. Even older children need to be reassured that they are on the right path. Don’t compare siblings and what they are doing in their lives. Acknowledge each one separately. Go to the store with them. Sit with them, have meals with them. Stay off your phone around them. Help them feel their place in the family and how important they are to your dynamic.

Take pictures of them and the family. Kids love looking at good memories. They will appreciate the memories and it shows them you care.