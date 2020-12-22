Paranormal investigator from Ghost Vlogs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Mariel Pabst is a paranormal investigator, and star of Ghost Vlogs on Amazon. She also has her own makeup line, Curst Kosmetics. We fell in love with her long-lasting makeup, and knew we had to bring her on the show to lear more!

Starting in the paranormal 10 years ago, Mariel and her team formed #Ghostvlogs with Inglewood films in 2017. Season 1 is aired on amazon prime.

They investigate places in Utah like the old tooele hospital, needful things antique store, and Leslie’s family tree.

#Ghostvlogs is currently filming season 2 with Inglewood films and already wrapped up an exploration of an old mining town in eureka.

There’s also a mini series on YouTube where you can find mini episodes of local haunted locations like Ted Bundy’s cellar.

Mariel created her cosmetic line “Curst kosmetics” out of necessity. She wanted long lasting makeup that stayed put, and looked great through hours of filming.

You can also watch #Ghostvlogs on vidi space. Owner is Nick Groff from Ghost Adventures, and Elizabeth Saint from Ghost of shepherds town from the travel channel.

Check them out on Youtube

IG GhostVlogs

Amazon prime: #ghostvlogs

Vidi space: ghostvlogs