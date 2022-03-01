Thomas Wilson, a competitive athlete with the NAC, and head snowboarding coach at the NAC, Colt Bradley, joined us on the show to raise awareness of the National Ability Center’s Red, White & Snow event.

The National Ability Center offers programs and events to propel athletes with physical disabilities to achieve in the Paralympic Games. Wilson spoke to the amazing work that happens at the NAC. He said that it has helped him achieve his goal of competing in the paralympic games. He likes to say that he has 4 legs because he has several different legs that allow him to participate in various events. Wilson’s coach, Bradley, explained the hard work and dedication it takes to make it this far.

Fundraising events like the Red, White, and Snow event help operations, provide scholarships to participants and so much more. They are extremely important to be able to provide the resources they do. Donations made to the NAC provide over 19,000 experiences a year and serve over 3,000 individuals.

Red, White & Snow is a 3-day celebration to benefit the National Ability Center and features wineries and top chefs from across the nation. This event offers donors, sponsors, and guests a unique opportunity to blend Park City’s passions through a menu of weekend events, including; wine tastings, private vintner dinners, ski days at three resorts, live and silent auctions, and black-tie gala dinner. Registration is still open for the event taking place Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5 across some of Park City’s finest private homes and local resort venues.

To purchase tickets for all events, visit redwhiteandsnow.org



National Ability Center’s Website: discovernac.org