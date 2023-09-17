Order a fresh Papa Murphy's Pizza and bake it at home for your next tailgating party!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing like a good pizza on game day! And Papa Murphy’s Pizza has you covered when it comes to fresh, delicious ingredients and variety – there’s a pizza flavor for everyone to enjoy – baked fresh right in your kitchen! Bake at 425 degress with love!

Visit Papa Murphy’s Pizza today and enjoy a great deal on an XL New York Style Pizza – Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, and Pepperoni & Sausage – for only $9.99.

Visit PapaMurphys.com to find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza location nearest you and to order online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s Pizza.