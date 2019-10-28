Papa Murphy’s $9 Jack-O-Lantern Pizza is back for a limited-time

Papa Murphy’s reintroduces the festive Jack-O-Lantern Pizza this October!

In anticipation of a night filled with thrills, chills, and trick-or-treating, friends, and families are invited to gather around the table and enjoy a complete meal they can feel good about before heading out and stuffing their bellies with copious amounts of candy.

Perfectly fresh and made-to-order, the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza will be available for a limited-time at participating Papa Murphy’s locations from now through October 31 at a great price of $9 when ordered in store or online.

Each Jack-O-Lantern Pizza at Papa Murphy’s starts with fresh, scratch-made dough in the shape of a pumpkin and is topped with traditional red sauce and 100 percent whole-milk Mozzarella that is grated in store daily. Premium pepperoni is perfectly positioned into a smiling Jack-O-Lantern face with two olive eyes. The festive favorite is baked at 425 degrees and is ready to be served fresh out of the oven in just 12 to 18 minutes.

