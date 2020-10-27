Panzanella in the kitchen

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Kristin Petrucci was back in the kitchen today whipping up an incredible Panzanella! She provides private and corporate culinary connection experiences, as well as keynote speeches and workshops that focused on gratitude, connection and wonder! Kristin is also known as Buona Forchetta here in Utah. KPSpeaks.com @kpspeaks_ @buonaforchettaut



PANZANELLA

Servings: 4-6

Preperation time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredienti:

1/2 lb. loaf of European bread: preferably ciabatta, baguette–(any bread that does not contain sugar and has a hardy soft center and crunchy exterior)

4 Ripe medium-large sized tomatoes

1-1/2 garlic cloves (1/2 minced, reserve the other whole clove)

½ tsp dried oregano

10 fresh Basil leaves (Chiffonade–sliced thinly) Extra whole leaves for garnish

1/8 tsp salt

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil—for after toasting bread.

Extra sea salt for bread and to taste

Istruzioni:

1. Cube bread into 1/2 inch cubes. Toast in oven at 375 degrees until desired hue. Remove and cool.

2. Cube, slice or dice tomatoes, mince ½ garlic clove—add a bit more if you love garlic J.

3. In medium to large sized bowl place cut tomatoes and sprinkle with salt. Let set for a few minutes.

4. Add minced garlic, oregano, basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Gently Toss.

5. Add toasted bread to Tomato salad. Toss initially. Then a few times before serving. Add salt to taste.

6. Spoon Panzanella into individual serving dishes as an appetizer, or serve in the mixing bowl and allow guests to generously spoon their own portions.

9. Serve within 5-10 min. or immediately if you don’t like soggy bread!

Enjoy!