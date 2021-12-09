Pantone releases it’s color of 2022 and it’s Very Peri

- On GTU this morning – Behold the just-announced official Pantone Color of the Year for 2022: Very Peri (Pantone 17-3938). Revealed on Wednesday, the stunning periwinkle purple shade with red undertones visually “speaks” to what the year ahead will hopefully have in store. “Blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red, this happiest and warmest of all the blue hues introduces an empowering mix of newness,” Pantone hyped in a statement received by The Post. “Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light.” This year also marks a first for the Pantone Color of the Year, as it is the very first time that they have created a brand new color to be honored.
- Plus, every year as the weather cools down, singles have to make a decision: do they power through the winter alone, or find someone cozy to snuggle up to? Around this time of year, people who would otherwise play the field or enjoy remaining single now feel the urge to be tied down. What exactly is cuffing season? The word “cuffing” is an abbreviation for “handcuffing,” since you’re metaphorically getting shackled to someone else — at least until it’s safe to go out in a t-shirt again! It’s no secret that the holidays are better with company. Deena tells us the time frame that “cuffing” relationships last (hint: and it’s way beyond December)
- And Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven’t seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home’s star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they’ll all reportedly star Holland as well! “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — this is not the last Spider-Man movie,” she revealed in an interview with Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
- Finally, in a class of his very own, Adam Sandler’s shabby chic vibe has earned him top billing as Google’s top trending celebrity style star of 2021 — and fashion aficionados are floored by the findings. Sandler, 55, best known for sporting supersized sport shorts and untucked tees, bested the likes of pop powerhouses Britney Spears (No. 2), Harry Styles (No. 6) and Lizzo (No. 9) in Google’s “celebrity outfits” search category. And Verdi, a stylist who once served as the host of “Fashion Police” and held a cameo role in “The Devil Wears Prada”, attributes the Brooklyn native Sandler’s newfound fashion fame to the pandemic. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more on a Thursday edition of GTU this morning!
